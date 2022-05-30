Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their debut season, defeating 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29). The Titans will walk away with Rs 20 crore of prize money from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while the runners-up Royals won Rs 13 crore.

The BCCI also announced a massive increase in prize money for the IPL winners from 2023 season. “That (increasing prize money) is currently under discussion. The prize money should be increased by 20-25% from next year. But the amount is not yet final. There should be a decision next year before the tournament,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport website.

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished third in IPL 2022 after losing Qualifier 2 to the Royals will be awarded Rs 7 crore. Debutants Lucknow Super Giants, who ended up 4th after losing the Eliminator will walk away with Rs 6.5 crore.

Among other top prize money winners, Jos Buttler got the Orange Cap for finishing the season with 863 runs and also won the Most Sixes, Most Fours, Powerplayer of the season, Gamechanger of the season and Most Valuable Player award.

Here is the full awards list for IPL 2022 season…

Winner: Gujarat Titans (Rs 20 crore)

Runners-up: Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13 crore)

Third place: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 7 crore)

Fourth place: Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 6.5 crore)

Emerging Player: Umran Malik (Rs 10 Lakh)

Most Sixes: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Super Striker of the season: Dinesh Karthik (Rs 10 lakh, Tata Punch)

Gamechanger award: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Powerplayer of the season: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Fastest Delivery of the season: Lockie Ferguson (157.3 KPH) (Rs 10 lakh)

Most Fours: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap: Yuzvendra Chahal (27 wickets, Rs 10 lakh)

Orange Cap: Jos Buttler (863 runs, Rs 10 lakh)

Catch of the season: Evin Lewis vs KKR (Rs 10 lakh)

MVP: Jos Buttler (Rs 10 lakh)

Fair Play Award: Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans