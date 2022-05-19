Gujarat Titans' batter Matthew Wade lost his cool after an umpiring decision did not go his way and he had to walk back to the dressing room. This happened in Match 67 of IPL 2022 between GT and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 19 (Thursday).

Coming in to bat at No 3, Wade was made to work hard by RCB bowlers for his innings of 16 runs from 13 balls, that included 2 fours and 1 six.

He was going well but the second ball of the fifth over of the innings changed things for worse. Wade was trapped in front of the stumps off this Glenn Maxwell delivery. The on field umpire ruled it out and Wade immediately opted for DRS as he felt he had knicked it on to the pads. The ball definitely appeared to deflect off the bat to the naked eyes but UltraEdge did not show any spike as the ball passed the bat. On the evidence available, third umpire stuck with the onfield call but Wade lost his cool. He just could not believe and started yelling and screaming to the heavens as he walked back. The sweep shot he attempted eventually brought his fall, but amid controversy.

Wade was an angry man and he could not control it even in the dressing room. As he entered the dressing room, he threw his helmet away and then started smashing his bat on the floor.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bat first. He made one change, bringing in Lockie Ferguson in place of Alzarri Joseph. RCB captain also made one change, bringing in Siddarth Kaul in place of Mohammed Siraj.