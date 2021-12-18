IPL 2022: KKR’s Sunil Narine enters 100-crore club, becomes second-richest overseas player in IPL history

Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Sunil Narine has created history ahead of the commencement of the IPL 2022 as he has become the second overseas player to earn a salary of 100 crores.

Notably, Narine was retained by KKR for Rs 6 crore and he will be playing for the franchise for the 11th consecutive time.

As per a report by Insidesport, the Windies all-rounder earned a total amount of Rs 95.2 cr from the franchise in his last 10 years, and with his retention for the IPL 2022, Narine has breached the 100-crore mark to become the second-richest overseas player in the tournament history after RCB star AB de Villiers, who recently took retirement from all forms of cricket.

IPL Highest Salary Earners (Salaries taken into account till IPL 2021):

MS Dhoni (CSK) – 152.8 Cr

Rohit Sharma (MI) 146.6 Cr

Virat Kohli (RCB) 143.2 Cr

Suresh Raina (CSK) 110.7 Cr

AB De Villiers (RCB) 102.5 Cr

With over 950 runs and 143 wickets in the last 10 seasons of the IPL, Narine has been KKR’s go-to player and the 33-year-old will be eager to prove his mettle once again in the 15th season of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, KKR, on November 30, announced their 4 retentions for IPL 2022. The 2-time champions held back West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell, mystery spinner Sunil Narine along with Indian players Venkatesh Iyer and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.