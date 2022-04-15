SRH vs KKR IPL 2022: After losing early wickets of their top order, Kolkata Knight Riders were in tight situation when Nitish Rana came in. Skipper Shreyas Iyer didn't have a good outing as he got clean bowled by SRH pacer Umran Malik. He scored 28 (25). KKR kept losing wickets regularly until Andre Russell and Nitish Rana held the innings together.

During Rana's responsible innings of 54 (36), he smacked a flat six off IPL's fastest bowler so far Umran Malik. It was a flat cut-shot using Malik's pace. However, his shot didn't only clear the ropes but it also broke SRH's fridge glass in which they had kept the beverages and water bottles.

Checkout the video of how Rana's flat six breaks SRH's fridge glass here...

The delivery was bowled outside off-stump with sheer pace in it and Rana slashed it quickly, resulting in one of the most flattest sixes in the Indian Premier League. SRH skipper Kane Williamson also appreciated the shot with a smile on his face and clapped.

1st innings highlights SRH vs KKR Match

Kolkata Knight Riders made 175/8 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Friday (April 15).

Nitish Rana top scored for KKR with 54 off 36 balls, while Andre Russell smashed an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls.

T Natarajan was the stand out bowler for SRH with three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.

(With PTI inputs)