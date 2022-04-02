हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022 PBKS vs KKR Highlights, Points Table, Man of the Match: All you need to know

Umesh Yadav's four wickets and Andre Russell's unbeaten half-century ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match on Friday.

File image (Source: Twitter)

PBKS vs KKR IPL 2022 Highlights: Umesh Yadav's four wickets and Andre Russell's unbeaten half-century ensured a comfortable six-wicket victory for Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings in an IPL 2022 match on Friday.

Batting first, Punjab were all out for 137 in 18.2 overs with Umesh Yadav taking 4 for 23. In reply, KKR knocked off the runs in 14.3 overs with Russell smashing 70 off 31 balls with two fours and eight sixes.

PBKS vs KKR Man of the Match

Umesh Yadav was adjudged the Man of the Match for his career-best T20 figures (4/23).

IPL 2022 Points Table:

KKR sit at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 4 points.

