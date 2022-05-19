हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Rinku Singh tears up after failing to take Kolkata Knight Riders to win, fans say THIS

KKR fell short of the target by 2 runs after Evin Lewis pulled off the 'catch of the tournament' to dismiss Rinku Singh off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. 

KKR batter Rinku Singh in tears after the IPL 2022 match against LSG. (Source: Twitter)

Young Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh almost took his side to an incredible win, chasing 211 to win against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in their IPL 2022 match on Wednesday (May 18). Rinku, smashed 40 off just 15 balls – including two sixes and a four in the final over needing 21 to win – before being dismissed with just 3 to win off 2 balls.

KKR fell short of the target by 2 runs after Evin Lewis pulled off the ‘catch of the tournament’ to dismiss Rinku off the bowling of Marcus Stoinis. Batting first, a sensational hundred by Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70 balls) and a solid fifty by KL Rahul (68 not out off 51) powered Lucknow Super Giants to 210/0 in 20 overs.

Rinku Singh played a valiant knock of 40 off 15 balls when the chips were down but Marcus Stoinis held his nerves in the final over to guide his team over the finishing

After his failed attempt, he was seen in tears as the Knight Riders had to digest a 2-run loss and elimination from the competition. Social media bowed their head for the 24-year old as the fans lavished praise for the superb knock he played.

Here’s how the fans reacted to Rinku Singh’s incredible innings…

 

 

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Wednesday alluded to Rinku Singh’s remarkable journey from the small town of Aligarh, known more for its locks than cricketers, to becoming an IPL 2022 sensation. McCullum, who’s known for his swashbuckling batting during his playing days, said that Rinku is an incredible player and he is someone worth investing in over the next few seasons of the tournament.

“Rinku is an incredible story, a man around the IPL for five years. He sat on the sidelines for so long and worked so hard, he has had to wait for his opportunity, he got it late in the tournament and he’s taken it,” McCullum said in the post-match press conference.

Rinku hit Marcus Stoinis for 4, 6, 6 in the first three balls and took a double on the fourth delivery of the last over as KKR needed 5 runs in 3 balls. However, in the fifth ball of the over, Rinku got out courtesy of a spectacular one-handed catch by Evin Lewis while diving across to his left.

“He plays the game for all the right reasons that I love as a coach and as a fan of cricket as well. Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him progressing. Not too many people can bat like Rinku did and be able to pull games out of the fire. Really pleased for him,” he said.

(with IANS inputs)

