IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah greet Arjun Tendulkar in hilarious way at MI camp, WATCH

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma have provided wonderful training and recreation facilities to their squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. MI will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday (March 27) in a day match.

Rohit and his Team India vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah joined the MI bubble after the end of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru last week. The duo were joined in the camp by Mumbai all-rounder and son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar.

In a video shared on the official YouTube channel of the Mumbai Indians, captain Rohit was seen catching up with Arjun. Rohit alongside Bumrah interacted with Arjun and some other youngsters of the Mumbai-based franchise.

Calling Arjun as ‘the one and only’, Rohit asked the youngster about his family in Marathi. Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun was re-signed by MI for the 2022 season during the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month.

Watch Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah interacting with Arjun Tendulkar here...

Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of the MI family since 2021. He was roped in by the Mumbai-based franchise for Rs 30 lakh at the mega auction. Arjun is yet to make his debut for the five-time champions in the T20 league.

In the same video, West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was seen receiving his Mumbai Indians kit for the 2022 season at the team’s hotel. Later, Pollard greeted Mumbai Indian skipper Rohit at the MI arena. Pollard and Rohit were earlier retained by Mumbai Indian for the 15th season of the world's richest T20 league.

The 13,000 square metre “MI Arena”, will form a part of the secure bio bubble of MI, and has been customized to allow both team and individual areas. It houses a futsal ground, box cricket, pickle ball court, foot volleyball, MI Battleground, golf driving range, mini Golf, a kids zone and MI Café.

In addition, the team hotel hosts a team room that includes a state-of-the-art gym, lounge room with massage chairs, gaming consoles, arcade games, indoor basketball shooter, a section for music band, table tennis, pool table, kids play area, café and a fan wall.