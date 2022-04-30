हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Rohit Sharma is a broken man: Ian Bishop makes a BIG statement ahead of MI vs RR clash

Rohit has made only 153 runs in 8 matches so far. Not to forget, MI have lost all of these 8 matches. 

Rohit Sharma is a broken man: Ian Bishop makes a BIG statement ahead of MI vs RR clash
Source: Twitter

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been struggling for runs in IPL 2022

Rohit has made only 153 runs in 8 matches so far. Not to forget, MI have lost all of these 8 matches. 

Not just Rohit, except Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, the batting unit has failed on most occasions. 

Even their costliest buy at the Mega Auction 2022 Ishan Kishan has fizzled after a good start this year.

Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop feels that Rohit is a broken man currently.  

"When I spoke to Rohit Sharma after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes. I think they need Tim David. I don’t know why he hasn’t featured more often,” Bishop told Star Sports.

Bishop added that MI need someone to fire if they have start winning in the competition.

"They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power things up a little bit. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well."

It is also true that MI's bowling has below par this season. Bishop too pointed out the same.

"Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it’s disappointing for them this year. But still they got to see how they can get out of it, and see how they can develop some of those players going forward," Bishop said. 

Rohit is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 30) and MI fans will be hoping that their captain comes out of this rough patch vs Rajasthan Royals whom they play in the Saturday Double-header's evening clash. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Rohit SharmaMI vs RRIan Bishop
Next
Story

IPL 2022: SRH pacer Umran Malik likely to make India debut against South Africa, says report

Must Watch

PT6M45S

BJP's protest against Kejriwal government