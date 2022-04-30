Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been struggling for runs in IPL 2022.

Rohit has made only 153 runs in 8 matches so far. Not to forget, MI have lost all of these 8 matches.

Not just Rohit, except Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, the batting unit has failed on most occasions.

Even their costliest buy at the Mega Auction 2022 Ishan Kishan has fizzled after a good start this year.

Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop feels that Rohit is a broken man currently.

"When I spoke to Rohit Sharma after the last game, he seemed a broken man, understandably. It is a franchise with a great pedigree. I think they need some personnel changes. I think they need Tim David. I don’t know why he hasn’t featured more often,” Bishop told Star Sports.

Bishop added that MI need someone to fire if they have start winning in the competition.

"They need someone in that batting lineup to get them to a more significant score to hold things, and maybe power things up a little bit. Obviously, Suryakumar Yadav has been playing well."

It is also true that MI's bowling has below par this season. Bishop too pointed out the same.

"Their bowling has been leaking runs at critical times in matches, so it’s disappointing for them this year. But still they got to see how they can get out of it, and see how they can develop some of those players going forward," Bishop said.

Rohit is celebrating his 35th birthday today (April 30) and MI fans will be hoping that their captain comes out of this rough patch vs Rajasthan Royals whom they play in the Saturday Double-header's evening clash.