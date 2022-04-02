हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Sara Tendulkar would be delighted today after Shubman Gill's fifty, Twitter trolls rumoured couple

Shubman Gill played his best ever knock in IPL scoring 84 runs off 46 balls to help Gujarat Titans set a 172-run target against Delhi Capitals here at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Source: Twitter

As soon as the GT opener hit the knock, Netizens started trolling him and his rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar, legendary cricket Sachin Tendulkar's daughter. 

Sara is a model and is currently holidaying in Scotland. 

Fans believed that Gill has played so well because Sara was somewhere in the ground. 

Here's how the rumoured couple were trolled:

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and put Gujarat Titans to bat. Pant justified his decision to play Mustafizur Rahman as the left-arm pacer dismissed opener Matthew Wade caught behind for 1 in the very first over to give Delhi a perfect start.Shubman Gill and all-rounder Vijay Shankar then struck a partnership and the duo took the team`s total to 44 in six overs of Powerplay.

After the Powerplay Pant introduced Kuldeep Yadav into the attack and the Chinaman bowler dismissed Shankar in his very first ball.

Hardik Pandya joined Gill to take Gujarat`s total beyond the 50-run mark in the seventh over.

These two notched up a 50-run partnership in just 38 balls and Gill went on to score his half-century off just 32 balls and Gujarat Titans managed to reach the triple-figure mark in 13.1 overs.

The 65-run partnership was finally broken as Khaleel Ahmed got the wicket of dangerous Pandya for 31 off 27 balls caught by Rovman Powell.Gill kept on hitting boundaries and sixes to go past his highest individual score of 76 in IPL.

Khaleel Ahmed got his second wicket dismissing dangerous Gill for 84 off 46 balls hitting six fours and four sixes. Rahul Tewatia joined David Miller in the attack and the duo took the team`s total beyond the 150-run mark in 17.3 overs.Mustafizur Rahman came into the bowl in the final over and first, he dismissed Tewatia for 14 and then he sent Abhinav Manohar packing for 1 and conceded only four runs to guide Gujarat Titans to 171/6 in 20 overs.

Tags:
IPL 2022GT vs DCSara TendulkarShubman Gill
