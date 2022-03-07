IPL 2022 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals Time Table, match timings, date, venues and RR full squad here

RR IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Rajasthan Royals will always be remembered first when the history of the Indian Premier League is written. And why not? They are the champions of the inaugural season of the league and when they won, they surprised everyone as they did not boast of cricketing stars that other teams had.

However, RR had someone called Shane Warne and his leadership skills. Through his brilliant man-management, Warne led RR to the title. And some stars were born including Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson etc.

But since then RR has found it difficult to get going in the tournament. Their last two seasons have been especially poor. In the last few years, RR has seen many captains, from Ajinkya Rahane to Steven Smith to Sanju Samson, but the trophy has still evaded them.

Hello Fans Set your reminders and mark your calendars. Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

In the upcoming season, they will look to start afresh and hope the long wait for their second title ends this year. The franchise is owned by Manoj Badale of Emerging Media, Lachlan Murdoch and RedBird Capital Partners.

Retained players: The first name is captain Sanju Samson who has been retained for Rs 16 crore. The next two names are England wicket-keeper Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crore) and upcoming young talent Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore).

Final list of players purchased by RR in IPL 2022 auction:

R Ashwin (Rs 5 crore), Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 8.5 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 7.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 10 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 6.5 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 3.8 crore), KC Cariappa (Rs 30 lakh), Navdeep Saini (Rs 2.60 crore), Obed Mccoy (Rs 75 lakh), Arunay Singh (Rs 20 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 20 lakh), Karun Nair (Rs 1.40 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 20 lakh), Tejas Baroka (Rs 20 lakh), Kuldip Yadav (Rs 20 lakh), Shubham Garhwal (Rs 20 lakh), James Neesham (Rs 1.5 crore), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Rs 2 crore), Rassie Van Der Dussen (Rs 1 crore)

March 29 - SRH vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 2 - MI vs RR - 3:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 5 - RR vs RCB - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 10 - RR vs LSG - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 14 - RR vs GT - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

April 18 - RR vs KKR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 22 - DC vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 26 - RCB vs RR - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 30 - RR vs MI - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 2 - KKR vs RR - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 11 - RR vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 15 - LSG vs RR - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 20 - RR vs CSK - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)