IPL 2022: SRH hero Rahul Tripathi reveals health issues before KKR blast

Sunrisers Hyderabad posted their third win on the trot, thrashing Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets and more than two overs to spare in Match No. 25 of the IPL 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday (April 15). The hero of the clash was SRH batter Rahul Tripathi, who smashed 71 off 37 balls with six sixes and four fours in his knock.

Tripathi put on 94 runs for the third wicket with South African batter Aiden Markram, who scored an unbeaten 68 off 36 balls with four sixes and six fours. Tripathi walked away with man-of-the-match award for his sizzling knock.

“I have struggled with my health in the past week but they have supported me. I enjoy a lot. There are tough days but on good days, I look to enjoy. Before going to bat I am a bit fidgety, I am happy I could play this innings today,” Tripathi said during the post-match presentation on Friday.

“I had fun, it was special with KKR and is special with SRH as well. (Andre) Russell bangs in short and I was looking for the pull if he bowled short. Varun (Chakravarthy) bowls well. I didn’t expect him to bowl full to me. I went with the shot and wasn’t pre-determined. So I thought of putting him under pressure. It’s been special with KKR and with the Sunrisers, the first few games have gone well,” Tripathi, who previously turned out for KKR, said.

Markram, who posted his best score for SRH, said that when Tripathi made batting easy for him. “It’s nice to bat and when a guy like Tripathi gets going, makes it easy. It was nice to stay till the end and finish the game. I think it’s buying into suit the role that the side needs,” Markram said.

“Happy that things have fallen in place. The message is to play the situation. Rahul is aggressive and he is going to do the majority of the scoring in the partnership and from there I take over. Not a finished product but happy to contribute. In the past we’ve taken it in the last over and lost the game, so thought of finishing it off quickly,” he added.