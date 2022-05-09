In what is a big blow to Mumbai Indians, their ace middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was ruled out of IPL 2022 due to an injury on Monday (May 9).

"Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury. Mr. Yadav sustained the injury during the team’s fixture against Gujarat Titans on 6th May, 2022," read MI's press release.

Suryakumar played 8 matches this season for the Mumbai Indians scoring 303 runs at an average of 43.29 that included 3 half centuries.

He has been replaced in the Mumbai Indians playing 11 by Ramandeep Singh.

Who is Ramandeep Singh?

Ramandeep is a right-handed batter and a right-arm medium pacer and IPL 2022 is his first season. He was picked up by Mumbai at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

He made his debut for MI vs RCB at the start of the season, scoring 6 off 12 balls.

He belongs to Punjab and was born on April 13, 1997. He plays his domestic cricket for Punjab state cricket team.

He has played in 2 First-class matches, scoring 124 runs at an average of 41.33.

In List A cricket, he has 141 runs from 10 games and in T20s, he has played 13 games, scoring 98 runs.

The reason why he is being backed despite these average numbers is his ability to strike well in the middle overs.