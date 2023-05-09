IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq, Gambhir's Cryptic Posts After Kohli's Dismissal In RCB vs MI Go Viral, Check Here

Virat Kohli vs Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir, ring any bells? This year the trio got into an ugly tussle during a clash between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. Seems like things have still not settled down quite well as Naveen-ul-Haq and LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir were trending on social media for their Instagram stories they uploaded right after Virat Kohli got dismissed cheaply in the clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Checkout the their stories below:

Naveen Ul Haq's Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/aebF7H6gS9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 9, 2023

While posted an appreciation post for Behrendorff, who took the wickets of Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat and Glenn Maxwell. Naveen posted a picture of having mangoes while watching the clash between RCB and MI right after Kohli got out cheaply.

After the online fued between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq, the tension between the hot-headed cricketers continues on social media. IPL 2023 saw its biggest controversy when RCB and India legend Kohli and Lucknow Suoer Giants (LSG) pacer had a go at each other during and after the IPL game, almost a week back. Naveen and Kohli had a spat during the match after LSG pacer and Mohammed Siraj exchanged heated words. Later, Naveen refused to shake hands with Kohli which rattled the former RCB captain. Gautam Gambhir, seeing Kohli still going at Naveen, decided to intervene only to lose cool himself.

It has been over a week now since the all-famous Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir duel took place at the Ekana Sports City Stadium after a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants. The spat between two World Cup-winning teammates took the spotlight away from all the stats and result of the contest between RCB and LSG. BCCI even docked a strict fine on both seniors cricketers after several veteran cricketers and fans expressed their disappointment over the heated exchange between Kohli and Gambhir.