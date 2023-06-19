Avesh Khan breaks silence on helmet-throwing episode against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Avesh Khan, much like the current crop of Indian players, plays the game with his heart on his sleeve. A fast bowler who emotes brilliantly with his body language, Avesh is certainly one of the most promising names currently. However, there was one incident during the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium that divided opinions of the fans. He ran a bye on the final ball of the match, resulting in LSG's thrilling victory over RCB. Amid the heightened emotions of the intense match, Avesh threw his helmet to the ground in celebration.

His actions attracted some criticism on social media. In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, he acknowledged that his celebration went too far, saying, “Yeh social media mein mera mahool bana rehta hai and helmet incident thoda jyada hogaya tha (I agree the helmet incident was a bit over-the-top). I realised later that I shouldn’t have done this. It just happened in the heat of the moment. I now feel sad that yaar yeh sab cheez nahi karna tha (I feel sad that I shouldn't have done it)."

Avesh Khan’s IPL Journey

Avesh Khan had a remarkable couple of IPL seasons, amassing an impressive tally of 42 wickets in 29 games, which eventually earned him a place in the Indian team. However, his performance in IPL 2023 didn't meet his expectations, as he managed to take only eight wickets in nine matches. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic and focuses on the positive aspects of his game. He emphasizes that his economy rate remained below 10 and he bowled crucial overs, such as the 4th or 5th over and in the death overs.

After being dropped from the Indian team, Avesh Khan is determined to excel in domestic cricket and the IPL, with the goal of reclaiming his place in the national squad.