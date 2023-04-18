CSK's Away Game Against LSG To be Preponed Due To THIS Reason

Due to the Municipal elections in Lucknow, the IPL home game of Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai Super Kings will be played on May 3 instead of May 4. Although there has been no official communication regarding the rescheduling of the match, the BCCI has informally notified the teams that the game may be advanced by a day.

"There could be issues with regards to security deployment as Lucknow Municipality goes to polls on Thursday, May 4. LSG's game against CSK is a mid-week afternoon game at 3:30 pm. Now the game could be played a day earlier, Wednesday, May 3 at the same time," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

On Wednesday, May 3, there will be a double-header at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, with Punjab Kings hosting Mumbai Indians in the evening game starting at 7:30 pm. This will be the first time that Lucknow hosts Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match. After losing a high-scoring thriller to them earlier in the IPL 2023 season at Chepauk, the home team will be looking to put pressure on MS Dhoni's men.