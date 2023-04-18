KL Rahul Celebrates First Birthday With Wife Athiya Shetty In A Low-Key Midnight Bash

Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 31 on April 18, 2023, and celebrated his first birthday with his wife Athiya Shetty. Despite being away with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the ongoing IPL 2023, Rahul marked the occasion with a low-key midnight celebration. Photos of the couple cutting a cake were shared on social media, with the birthday boy sporting a casual striped t-shirt and denim, while Athiya wore a similarly striped jumpsuit.

Pictures from bossman KL Rahul's 31st birthday celebration with his wife, last night __#HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/uxBQsbfHRj — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 18, 2023

Suniel anna wishes a very happy birthday to his son-in-law KL Rahul __ pic.twitter.com/kJHLW63Tau — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 17, 2023

Rahul, who tied the knot with actor Athiya Shetty in January, has received birthday wishes from many, including his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, who revealed that he gets anxious when Rahul is on the field. Rahul has also received birthday wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity, with the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina sending their regards.

Despite a lukewarm performance in the IPL 2023, Rahul made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in the IPL. Suniel, his wife Mana Shetty, and son Ahan Shetty have been spotted at stadiums cheering for Rahul during the ongoing tournament.

Here's how former and current cricketers wished KL Rahul on his special day -

Happy birthday @klrahul _ hope you have a blessed day ahead and score tons of runs this year __ Good luck for rest of the matches _ pic.twitter.com/o45vmAhQg7 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 18, 2023

Happiest birthday @klrahul keep winning hearts with your passion for the game! May you be blessed with all the happiness in life brother ___ pic.twitter.com/QBpRiYv7ue — Suresh Raina__ (@ImRaina) April 18, 2023

Happy birthday @klrahul _ May the coming year be the best one! Have a wonderful day. pic.twitter.com/IJ7PgZZnzK — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 18, 2023

A player of the match innings __



_ Happy Birthday to KL Rahul.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/rF7ETMBa7f — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 18, 2023

Happy Birthday to the master of stumps and runs @klrahul!

Wishing you a day filled with boundary-smashing moments & dominance behind the stumps __ #KLRahul_ #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/TGeaoZmY9r April 18, 2023

A very happy birthday to my brother @klrahul ___ Keep shining and making us proud!! Lots of love always!! __ pic.twitter.com/pFGvkf15D2 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) April 18, 2023