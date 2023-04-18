topStoriesenglish2596347
KL Rahul Celebrates First Birthday With Wife Athiya Shetty In A Low-Key Midnight Bash

Despite a lukewarm performance in the IPL 2023, Rahul made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in the IPL.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 04:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Indian cricketer KL Rahul turned 31 on April 18, 2023, and celebrated his first birthday with his wife Athiya Shetty. Despite being away with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise for the ongoing IPL 2023, Rahul marked the occasion with a low-key midnight celebration. Photos of the couple cutting a cake were shared on social media, with the birthday boy sporting a casual striped t-shirt and denim, while Athiya wore a similarly striped jumpsuit.

Rahul, who tied the knot with actor Athiya Shetty in January, has received birthday wishes from many, including his father-in-law, actor Suniel Shetty, who revealed that he gets anxious when Rahul is on the field. Rahul has also received birthday wishes from the Indian cricket fraternity, with the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina sending their regards.

Despite a lukewarm performance in the IPL 2023, Rahul made history by becoming the fastest player to reach 4,000 runs in the IPL. Suniel, his wife Mana Shetty, and son Ahan Shetty have been spotted at stadiums cheering for Rahul during the ongoing tournament.

Here's how former and current cricketers wished KL Rahul on his special day -

