IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: King, Nucleya To Perform; Check Date, Time, LIVE Streaming, Guest And Performers List

BCCI has planned a starry evening in Ahmedabad on the night of Indian Premier Legaue 2023 (IPL 2023) final. Ahead of the final at the Narendra Modi stadium, a closing ceremony will take place and two performers who have been finalised so far are rapper and singer Divine and Nucleya respectively. IPL tweeted on Friday: "Ahmedabad __ - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King and @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already reached the IPL 2023 final after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni and Co now await the winner of the Qualifier 2, which will be played between GT and Mumbai Indians at Ahmedabad. GT are defending champions and are looking to book to qualify for their second successive final in the T20 championship. Mumbai, who are five-time champions, have their eyes set on the record-extending sixth one by winning the remaining two matches.

The IPL 2023 final is expected to start at 8 pm IST due to the closing ceremony planned before the game. Even the opening game between GT and CSK started at 8 pm due to the opening ceremony. As far as closing ceremony is concerned, some performances will take place before the toss while others may happen during the innings break.

All you need to know about the IPL 2023 closing ceremony:

When will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will take place on May 28, the night of the IPL 2023 Final.

What time will the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony will begin at 6 pm IST, as tweeted by IPL.

Who will perform at the IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony?

As per a few reports, actor Ranveer Singh, musician AR Rahman are expected to perform at the closing ceremony. Indian rapper Nucleya and singer King will be performing from 6 pm onwards, as tweeted by IPL.

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Live streaming and TV broadcast detils?

IPL 2023 closing ceremony can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network.