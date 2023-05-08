IPL 2023: 'I'm A Retained Player And I Want To...': SRH Coach Reveals Inspiring Conversation With Samad Before RR Clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has produced some mouth-watering cricket moments this year already with some of the best examples begin Rinku Singh's five sixes and Abdul Samad's last-ball finish recently against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). SRH have have shown great faith in emerging young talents and it paid off as Samad stole a victory from Rajasthan Royals hitting a six off the last ball of Sandeep Sharma.

With 17 runs needed from the last ball, Samad pulled off a heist for SRH in the final delivery which was also a lucky one if we may call that as Sandeep Sharma bowled a no-ball in the final ball of the game. Samad smashed Sandeep for a flat maximum over his head as Rajasthan Royals failed to defend their total of 214 runs.

Following the stellar performance, SRH batting boach Hemang Badani revealed an inspiring conversation with the middle-order batter of Hyderabad. SRH have failed this season to chase down totals as some players lacked the match-winning effort. After the KKR encounter, Badani revealed Samad was disappointed with himself after his team failed to complete nine runs in the final over.

"I have to give full marks to Samad. He was the first one to come up to me after the last game (vs KKR) and said 'I should have finished the game'. He took ownership of it. He didn't finish well and was unhappy about it. (ALSO READ: LSG Players Were 'Shocked' To See Kohli And Gambhir Fight After 45 Minutes Chat In Bengaluru)

"He was thinking that 'I am a retained player and I want to show the team that I am worth its time and investment'.

“A few sides have tried doing certain things against him and we have worked on that. One of them did come off this evening,” Badani was quoted as saying by PTI.

SRH steal show in Jaipur

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram was a relieved man after his team chased down 215 on the last ball against Rajasthan Royals while admitting that emotions changed very quickly when Abdul Samad hit a six on a free-hit delivery off Sandeep Sharma to lead the 2016 IPL winners to a four-wicket victory.

"Emotions turned quite quickly, nice for us to get over the line. Chasing 215 isn`t easy, and the guys contributed all along to chase a big target. We knew in a quick outfield like this we`ll score more than expected, but we had to be aggressive," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 55, while Rahul Tripathi contributed a fine 47, followed by cameos of 26 and 25 from Heinrich Klassen and Glenn Phillips.

"Abhishek started us off, and then Tripathi gave him company. Then those cameos from Phillips and Klaasy. I think you got to train it (for Samad`s finishing skills) and put yourself under pressure. You are playing high-risk cricket, so that`s where technique comes in," added Markram.

Samad had been unable to take Hyderabad over the line in final over chases against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season. But on Sunday, a stroke of luck through a no-ball propelled him to lead Hyderabad to chase 215.

"When I went in to bat, it wasn`t an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection. Was waiting for the ball to hit in the slot. Luckily got no ball as well. Umpire told us only one run would be given. Was waiting for the ball in the right area to hit. Phillips is the game-changer for us. We are still in the game (tournament). (I) Look forward to carrying this momentum in the remaining matches as well."

Phillips faced only seven balls for Hyderabad, but made 25 runs, with all his three sixes and a four coming in the 19th over off Kuldip Yadav, to set up a miraculous win in the end, fetching him the Player of the Match award.

"It was a situation where it was going to go one of two ways. Happy to get out on top of this one. We are all here to do our job, this is what the team needed today. Fantastic for it to pay off, and I had so much fun today out there."

"That was the ball I should have hit the most, I was disappointed the actual slot ball didn`t go over the fence (and fell). I felt I left a lot out there with 17 needed off the final over, but then Samad did what he did and obviously, we got that little bit of luck with the no-ball," he concluded.

Now in ninth place in the points table with eight points and keeping their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive, Hyderabad`s next match in IPL 2023 will be against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday afternoon.