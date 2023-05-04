IPL 2023: Kedar Jadhav Reveals Journey From Commentary Box To Royal Challengers Bangalore Team, WATCH

Former India batter Kedar Jadhav got a fresh lease of life in his cricketing career at 38 years of age, when he was picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as replacement for England pacer David Willey in the ongoing IPL 2023. Jadhav is delighted to be back in the team and looking forward to play alongside former India captain Virat Kohli for the franchise.

Jadhav represented RCB previously in 2016 and 2017, playing 17 matches and scoring 311 runs at an average of 23.92 and a strike rate of 142.66. He revealed how he got back into the team and is thrilled to be associated with the franchise again after the conversation with head coach Sanjay Bangar.

“Absolutely surprised, but a pleasant one. I am very excited and want to thank the support staff for giving me this opportunity to join the team and make sure I give my 110 per cent,” said Kedar Jadhav.

He's back and raring to go!



Averaged 92.5 in the recent Ranji Trophy season, he's been practicing, he's fit to play and ready to contribute when opportunity knocks his door. Welcome back, Kedar Jadhav!

“I was doing commentary and Sanjay Bhai called me asking what I was doing. I told him I was commentating. He inquired whether I was still practising and I replied in the affirmative - twice a week, I replied. Bangar then asked me about my fitness to which I said I was regular at the gym and even using it in my hotel. In short, I told him I was in good shape. He asked a time and said he’ll call me back. It was that moment I realized that he would call me and tell me to play for RCB,” Jadhav revealed

The batter has been in terrific form recently in the recently-concluded Ranji Trophy and hopes to replicate the performance for RCB in the ongoing IPL 2023 season as well.

“I took a break for a year but then I realised that I was missing my passion and when I returned to first-class cricket, I found it very easy. To be honest it was because of the experience I have. It was the same hunger I had in the early 20s, the hunger to score big runs and that’s when I felt I can now come back and play again at all the levels and I was prepared for it, I’ve always performed well,” Jadhav added.

RCB will play their next match in IPL 2023 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Saturday and will be aiming to register another remarkable victory after the action-packed clash against Lucknow Super Giants earlier this week.