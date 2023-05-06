KKR Captain Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi Marwah Stalked And Harassed In Delhi, Police Nabs One Suspect

A youth has been arrested by the Delhi Police following a case of stalking and harassment lodged by Saachi Marwah, the wife of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Nitish Rana. The incident, which occurred on May 4, involved two youths following Marwah's car and colliding with it purposefully. Despite seeking help from the police, she claimed to have received no support and was told to let the matter go since she had reached home safely. Marwah expressed her frustration and anger on Instagram, highlighting the lack of immediate action and empathy from the authorities.

The incident has sparked concern over the safety of women in Delhi, a city known for its high incidence of crimes against women. The police have been criticized for their lackadaisical approach and failure to provide timely assistance to the victim. Many people have taken to social media to express their outrage and demand swift action.

In response to the incident, KKR issued a statement condemning the harassment and stating that they were in touch with Marwah to provide her with the necessary support. The incident has also sparked discussions on the need for better safety measures and increased awareness about crimes against women.

In her post, she wrote, "Just a casual day in Delhi, on my way back home from work! These guys randomly started hitting my car! Just no reason, stalked and chased, and the police told me on the phone when I complained, 'so now that you've reached home safe, let it go! Next time, number note kar lena' (note the number next time), aye aye captain, next time, I'll take their phone numbers also!"

This incident is a reminder of the challenges faced by women in India when it comes to their safety and security. It is important for the authorities to take swift and effective action to ensure that women feel safe and secure in their everyday lives. It is also crucial to create an environment where women feel comfortable reporting incidents of harassment and violence and are provided with the necessary support and assistance.