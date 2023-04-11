IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Pacer Avesh Khan In The Dock, Royal Challengers Bangalore Fined

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was hauled up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India for his over-enthusiastic celebration after the team’s one-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru on Monday. Avesh was seen animatedly slamming his ‘helmet’ after running a bye off the final ball to complete the win.

Avesh Khan was found guilty of breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct and admitted to the offence in front of the match referee after the game. The Madhya Pradesh pacer was let off with a reprimand.

“Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Mr Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the BCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding. However, the penalty on RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was much more severe.

RCB was found at least two overs short at the cut-off time for bowling the final over. It meant that Du Plessis was only allowed four players in the ring in the final over as well. The RCB captain was also docked Rs 12 lakh – the first fine for IPL 2023 season for maintaining a slow over-rate.

“The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday,” the release read.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” it added.

Meanwhile, Du Plessis completed 300 sixes in T20 cricket on Monday. The 38-year-old struggled initially but smashed quick runs in the second half of the innings. He ended at an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours and five sixes. These five sixes took his six count in T20s to 301.

The top-five six hitters in T20 cricket are West Indies legend Chris Gayle (1,056 sixes), former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (812), West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell (589 sixes), former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Brendon McCullum (485 sixes) and New Zealand’s Colin Munro (480 sixes). Rohit Sharma (462 sixes), Virat Kohli (360 sixes), Suresh Raina (325 sixes), KL Rahul (289 sixes) and Robin Uthappa (267 sixes) are some of the Indian players on the list as well.

