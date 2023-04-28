IPL 2023 Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap Leaders: Rajasthan Royals Replace Chennai Super Kings At Top, Tushar Deshpande Rises To 3rd

Rajasthan Royals (RR) completed the double of wins over MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 becoming the third side after Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to post 4 successive wins over the Chennai side. The Royals’ 32-run win in Jaipur on Thursday night also took them back to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table, replacing CSK.

Both RR and CSK have 10 points each from 8 matches, however, RR rose to the top thanks to their superior net run-rate of 0.939 as compared to Chennai’s 0.376. CSK are in fact now in third position after the 32-run defeat dented their NRR and they are behind defending champions Gujarat Titans in second place, who have a NRR of 0.580.

IPL 2023 Points Table - RR replaces CSK as the new Table Toppers! pic.twitter.com/WmY4LHJi5G — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2023

KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are currently in the fourth position with 8 points in 7 matches, can move above Dhoni-led CSK as well as they take on Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday night in match no. 38 of the IPL 2023. A win for LSG will be enough to rise in the standings. PBKS are in sixth spot on the Points Table with 8 points as well apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who are in 5th place with 8 points too.

Ruturaj Gaikwad rises to 4th in Orange Cap race

CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad climbed to 4th position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race after scoring 29-ball 47 against the Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Gaikwad now had 317 runs in 8 matches with 2 fifties and a strike-rate of 149.62. He is just behind fellow CSK opener Devon Conway, who is in second spot with 322 runs in 8 game after scoring just 8 in the last match.

RCB duo Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are leading the Orange Cap race currently. Du Plessis is at the No. 1 position with 422 runs in 8 games with 5 fifties to his name. Kohli has scored 333 runs in 8 matches with 5 fifties too.

Here's the contenders of Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2023 so far #CSKvRR #RRvCSK #RRvsCSK pic.twitter.com/EvmeiZh1yA — Cricket Winner (@cricketwinner_) April 27, 2023

RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal rose to 6th place with his match-winning knock of 77 off 43 balls against the CSK. Jaiswal now has 304 runs in 8 matches this season with 3 fifties.

Tushar Deshpande climbs to 3rd in Purple Cap race

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande joined Mohammed Siraj of RCB and GT’s Rashid Khan on 14 wickets in IPL 2023 after the match against RR on Thursday. Deshpande rose to 3rd place in the Purple Cap race after claiming 2/42 against the Royals and now has 14 wickets from 8 matches. Siraj and Rashid Khan have 14 wickets from 8 and 7 matches respectively.

Ravichandran Ashwin moved up to 8th position after claiming 2/35 against CSK and now has 11 wickets from 8 matches. IPL 2022’s Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal remained in 6th position with 12 wickets in 8 matches, after going wicket-less in Jaipur on Thursday night.