IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Will MS Dhoni Be Fit To Play Against Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings Coach Gives BIG Update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team and their legendary captain MS Dhoni are back home one last time in the IPL 2023 as they get ready to take on defending champions and table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. A win for either of the two teams will put them straight into the IPL 2023 Final on Sunday.

It has been a remarkable journey for Dhoni, who has battled a knee injury from Day 1 of the tournament but guided his side into the Playoffs stage once again after finishing at the bottom of the table last season. Dhoni-led CSK, in fact, have retained their playing 12 in 9 of their matches – the most by any team in IPL 2023, while GT are second-best and distant second at 4 times.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey revealed after their last match against Delhi Capitals, which Dhoni’s side won comprehensively to book their Playoffs berth, that their skipper is not at his 100 per cent when it comes to fitness and is ‘managing’ himself.

“His (MS Dhoni) knee isn’t 100% at the moment, so he’s managing himself, coming in to bat in the last 2-3 overs. He isn’t able to run as well as he did during his heydays, but he’s doing things right and hitting the ball really well,” Hussey said.

Sporting the #Yellove with Pain in the Knee for the Fans & Franchise!



Rushing into the dressing room to get the ice packs on and not showing the pain on face. Vera Level Thala !



We know you can contribute in 2024 as well. Please take care! #Dhoni #MSDhoni #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/BWGUmQgZQl — WhistlePodu Army _ - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) May 19, 2023

CSK openers Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad said that Dhoni’s knee was well and that they would want to see their skipper play for at least another five years for the side. “He has played so much cricket and is highly respected. If the person of that magnitude has your backing and you know he believes in you it gives you so much confidence as a player,” Conway told his opening partner Gaikwad in a video posted by IPL.

“We are very lucky to have Mahi bhai in the group. Hopefully, this is not his last season. He has got at least five years in him. His knee is all good,” he added.

Dhoni has struggled with knee issues almost the whole season, and he has frequently been seen with bandages or an ice pack on his knee. While there have been murmurs that this may be Dhoni’s final IPL season, the CSK captain has made it seem possible that he will return for IPL 2024.

The CSK skipper has a strike-rate of 190.74 in IPL 2023 and averages over 50 this season while coming in late in the batting order. It remains to be seen if Dhoni will be able to carry himself and his team across the line for two more matches and guide CSK to a fifth IPL title.