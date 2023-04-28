topStoriesenglish2600425
'No Fielding, No Scoring...', Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Why Batsmen Coming In As Impact Players Are Failing To Score Big

Gavaskar stated in an interview with Star Sports that Rayudu cannot be expected to only bat and not field.

In the recent IPL 2023 match, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to the Rajasthan Royals, breaking their three-game winning streak. During the match, CSK's Ambati Rayudu failed to perform, coming in as an impact substitute only to be dismissed for a two-ball duck. Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating on the game, heavily criticized Rayudu for his poor form and his usage as an impact player throughout the season.

"You got to field. You can't just come out to bat and start hitting the ball. You can't do that. We have seen that with Prithvi Shaw. He has just been coming out to bat without success. No fielding, no scoring. Rayudu is out for a second-ball duck," Gavaskar said in an interaction with Star Sports.

Gavaskar stated in an interview with Star Sports that Rayudu cannot be expected to only bat and not field. Rayudu has only scored 83 runs in eight games and has always come in as an impact substitute. This usage of Rayudu has led to Gavaskar's criticism of the Hyderabad batter.

“In life and sport ups and downs are a constant part. We need to be positive and keeping working hard and things will turn around.. results are not always a measure of our effort. So always keeping smiling and enjoy the process..” he tweeted.

Following Gavaskar's comments, Rayudu posted a cryptic tweet regarding his poor form in the IPL 2023. Despite the loss, CSK is still in second place on the IPL 2023 table. They will face the Punjab Kings on April 30 as they continue their quest for the title in what may be the final season of their captain MS Dhoni.

