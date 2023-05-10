topStoriesenglish2605806
'GOAT': Netizens Go Crazy As Dhoni Hits 20 Off 9 In CSK vs DC, Check Reactions Here

IPL 2023: In the company of Ravindra Jadeja, MSD rolled back the years as he tore into the DC attack.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

MS Dhoni rolled back the clock during the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash at the Chepauk on Wednesday as he smashed 20 off 9 to get his team to a respectable total in Chennai. It was Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni in the middle for CSK in the death overs with just 139/6 with 12 balls left. Both batters played brilliantly to get their side to 167 runs after 20 overs on a pitch where batting was not easy.

Checkout the reactions here:

Devon Conway and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad recovered well in the second over as they went after Ishant Sharma. Ishant conceded 16 runs in his first over. (Throwback: On This Day In 2008, CSK's Balaji Took First-Ever IPL Hat-Trick - Watch)

Gaikwad struck three fours in Ishant's over, making his intentions clear. There was an appeal for caught behind, but DC didn't review it and Conway lived to fight for another day.

Axar Patel came into the attack in the fifth over to provide DC with a crucial breakthrough. Even as Conway tried to match Gaikwad's scoring rate, Axar managed to send him back to the dugout, trapping him lbw for 10 (13).

At the end of the powerplay, CSK were 49/1. Even before Gaikwad could find his grove after the strategic timeout, Axar picked up another wicket as Gaikwad's shot landed straight into the hands of Aman Hakim Khan.

The left-handed batter Moeen Ali arrived at the crease at the fall of Gaikwad for 24(18). Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen then took their time to settle in but kept turning the strike over.

Moeen tried to accelerate but ended up losing his wicket in the 10th over as he fell into the trap of Kuldeep Yadav, hitting a miscued shot straight into the hands of Mitchell Marsh.
Ajinkya Rahane soon followed Moeen back into the dugout in the 12th over, playing a shot which was pouched single-handed by Lalit Yadav.

Ambati Rayudu arrived at the crease next and, along with Shivam Dube, he tried to string a partnership on his 200th appearance for the Men in Yellow. However, Dube fell early, losing his wicket to Mitchell Marsh for a score of 25 (12).

With overs passing quickly by, Rayudu tried to go for a maximum but the ball ended up holing out to Ripal Patel. It was down to MS Dhoni to play the finisher's role thereafter. In the company of Ravindra Jadeja, MSD rolled back the years as he tore into the DC attack.

Khaleel became their prime target as he leaked 21 runs in the 19th over. Mitchell Marsh managed to limit the damage, dismissing Jadeja and Dhoni for scores of 21(16) and 20(9) respectively. CSK closed their innings at 167/8 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 167/8 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 24(18), Shivam Dube 25(12), MS Dhoni 20(9) and Mitchell Marsh 3/18) vs Delhi Capitals. (With ANI inputs)

