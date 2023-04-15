IPL 2023: Tim David Backs Struggling Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Surykumar Yadav is struggling to do what is expected of him. He had to walk back to the pavilion again before reaching the double figure mark yet again at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium when MI took on the Delhi Capitals in an IPL clash.

During MI's chase, Surya walked in at his regular spot at number 4 when Mumbai were 139/2. MI were in a decent position despite Tilak Varma's dismissal as the runs needed were not a big ask from the batters given the wickets in hand and slow required rate. However, Surya tried a signature shot of his to get a boundary but the ball went straight to the fine-leg fielder for a catch, which ended his innings prematurely once again.

"For me, I have no concern for Surya because he is a great player. We all know when he is in his best form, he will be scoring hundreds and winning games for us. He is not scared of giving away his wicket, he plays the shots he is good at so I am pretty confident about him," said Tim David on Suryakumar Yadav's recent struggles.

Suryakumar Yadav's last six knocks: 0(1), 0(1), 0(1), 15(16), 1(2), and 0(1). (Virat Kohli's Wild Celebration After Scoring Fifty In RCB vs DC Game Goes Viral, Anushka Sharma Overjoyed In Stands - Watch)

Chasing 174, captain Rohit Sharma was in carnage mode as he smashed 65 off 45 balls getting 4 maximums and 6 boundaries to put Mumbai Indians in the driving seat of the contest. MI won the contest by 6 wickets as Tim David and Cameron Green got the job done in the end.

When asked about Jofra Archer's injury and when he will play for MI this season David replied, "I don't know because he is being looked after by the medical staff and I am not part of their conversation but hopefully he'll be back soon."

Mumbai Indians are ready to host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in the IPL 2023 match no. 22.