IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Breaks Multiple Records As Royal Challengers Bangalore Beat Punjab Kings By 24 Runs

Virat Kohli is back to his very best and in the recent clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings, he was once seen leading the Bangalore franchise as their captain on Thursday. Kohli stepped down as the RCB skipper earlier but was given the duty once more in absence of Faf du Plessis, who was only available to bat in the contest against PBKS. RCB are back to winning ways as they defeated the Punjab Kings by 24 run at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Records Kohli broke against PBKS

- Became the first batter to score 6,500 runs as an IPL captain.



- Kohli became the third batter to hit 600 fours in the Indian Premier League.

Most fours in IPL

Virat Kohli is only behind Delhi Capitals captain David Warner (608 fours) and Shikhar Dhawan (730 fours) in the elite list now. (Virat Kohli, Preity Zinta Share A Laugh After RCB Beat PBKS In IPL 2023 - Watch)

Dhawan was missing from the contest due to an injury as Sam Curran once again led the Punjab Kings in absence of their regular captain.

"This (win) does not make us an invincible team or the league position before today did not make us a bad team. The table cannot define your mood, when you have played just five or six games. (We will) Maintain our processes and stay in the moment. In the first half, the conditions changed drastically. Faf (du Plessis) batted outstandingly well," Kohli said.

"We thought of extending our partnership for as long as possible so that it could give us an extra 20 runs. After overs 7-8, as soon as the ball was getting bashed into the square, the ball really started getting scuffed up. We changed our strategy to bat deeper. Had we stayed in, we could have given a crack at 190-200. We felt 175 was a good score on this pitch. I told them (team-mates) that was more than enough.

"All we had to do was be confident and hold the ball in hand looking to get wickets. The way you win games in T20 cricket is by taking wickets. At the halfway stage, the idea was to take the game to the opposition in the first six overs. We broke the game open right there and our fielding was brilliant as well," Kohli added.