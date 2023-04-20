topStoriesenglish2597130
IPL 2023: Not MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli Names His Two GOATs of IPL

IPL: Virat Kohli has picked his two 'Greatest All Of Time (GOATs)' to ever play in the Indian Premier League.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

One of the best batters to ever play the game of cricket, Virat Kohli has shared the dressing room with some of the finest crickets in world over the years in his domestic and international journey. In the shorter format (T20) and IPL, there are some big names who have played in the league like - MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and more.

However, when Kohli was asked to pick the GOAT of the IPL, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star admitted that it was quite a difficult choice.

Kohli did not pick one star as his GOAT of the IPL. He named two players who arguably shocked the world with their performances almost every year they played in the IPL - Lasith Malin and AB de Villiers. Kohli played with De Villiers for some years when the South African joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore and shares a great bond with Mr. 360 (as called by his fans).

On the other hand, Lasith Malinga is undoubtedly the finest pacer to ever play the game of cricket from Sri Lanka. Malinga won numerous games for the Mumbai Indians single-handedly in the Indian Premier League (IPL). (READ: Gary Kirsten Reveals Gujarat Titans One Big Worry In IPL 2023)

AB de Villiers IPL career

The talismanic right-handed batter was one of the best finishers in the game when he played. He scored 5162 runs with an average of 39.71 in the IPL striking at a rate of over 150.

(ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Becomes RCB Captain Again Vs PBKS; Faf Du Plessis To Play Only As Batter Due To This Reason)

Malinga's IPL career

Currently the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, Malinga picked up 170 wickets in his 122 IPL games with an economy rate of 7.14.

Virat Kohli himself is the highest run-scorer in the IPL history with 6411 runs and counting to his name in 208 games so far. Kohli has been the part of Royal Challengers Bangalore since the inaugural edition of the IPL.

