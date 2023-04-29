Engineering Exam Paper Goes Viral for Featuring Virat Kohli Question

The internet was abuzz with news of an Engineering student's viral post about Virat Kohli. The post featured a question on Kohli's ODI statistics since 2008, asking students to predict the amount of ODI runs he would score in 2023 in approximately 23 innings. The post quickly gained attention from Kohli's fans, with many hailing him as the biggest brand in cricket. The post once again solidified cricket's position as a religion in India and cricketers as objects of worship.

The viral post came just as Kohli and his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), had three days off after their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli took this time to relax with his wife, Anushka Sharma, and teammate Mohammed Siraj in the RCB Cafe. Meanwhile, the rest of the RCB players also unwound before their upcoming game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 1. RCB had previously lost to LSG by just one run in a heated encounter, and they will be looking to settle scores in their upcoming match.

A question based on Virat Kohli in the 2nd year Computer Engineering at Shiv Nadar University Chennai. pic.twitter.com/t0r6XqKW6C — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 28, 2023

Currently, LSG are placed second on the points table with 10 points, while RCB are fifth with eight points. The match promises to be an exciting one, with both teams aiming to secure a spot in the playoffs. Tempers were flared during their previous encounter, and revenge will undoubtedly be on the minds of the RCB players.

The post by the Engineering student also highlighted the importance of statistics in cricket. Statistics play a crucial role in understanding the game, analyzing player performances, and making predictions. Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, has an impressive record in ODIs, with over 12,000 runs and 43 centuries to his name. His success has earned him a massive fan following, and it is no surprise that an Engineering student used his statistics to create a question for his peers.

In conclusion, the viral post by the Engineering student showcased the impact that cricket and its players have on Indian society. Kohli's reputation as the biggest brand in cricket was further solidified, and his fans once again showed their devotion. The upcoming match between RCB and LSG promises to be a thrilling encounter, and both teams will be looking to secure their spot in the playoffs. The post also highlighted the significance of statistics in cricket and how they are used to analyze player performances and make predictions.