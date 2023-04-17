IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag Criticises Hardik Pandya's Poor Captaincy In GT vs RR Game

In the IPL match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag questioned GT skipper Hardik Pandya's tactics during the backend of their innings. After Mohit Sharma conceded just seven runs in two overs, Hardik chose to give the ball to young Noor Ahmed, a decision that ultimately backfired as Rajasthan won with four balls to spare.

On Cricbuzz's show, Sehwag criticized the decision not to give Mohit Sharma a third over, stating that GT should have trusted their experienced bowler. He also felt that GT's reputation as one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL is under the scanner and suggested that they clarify the roles of their bowlers and assign them to fixed individuals for the death overs.

"They probably didn't give Mohit Sharma the ball as they would have thought that he would find it difficult to hit the spinners as compared to pacers. They felt he may not be able to read Rashid and Noor Ahmed properly and would get dismissed. But how do you still not give a third over to someone who has conceded just 7 runs in his first 2 overs?" he said.

Former Delhi all-rounder Rajat Bhatia, who was also present in the discussion, agreed with Sehwag and stated that GT should have considered giving Mohit Sharma at least one more over, given that he had given away just seven runs in his first two overs and was the player of the match in the last game. GT's decision not to use Mohit Sharma at the death cost them the match.

"Rajasthan batted really well, but Gujarat should have shown trust in their experienced bowler. Mohit Sharma gave just 7 runs in his 2 overs and it's hard to understand why he didn't bowl at least one more over. He was your Player of the Match in the last game. I think this is something Gujarat should have considered at the death," Rajat said.

Sehwag suggested that GT need to make a plan as to who will bowl their final three overs and assign the roles accordingly, as Rajasthan's win has shattered the belief that GT's bowling attack is impenetrable. GT has lost two matches so far, both from positions they would feel they should have won.

"Rajasthan have broken the jinx of everyone thinking that Gujarat has a very strong bowling and that targets cannot be chased. They leaked runs just like the bowling attacks of the likes of Chennai and Mumbai. So they have to get together and make a plan as to who are going to bowl their final three overs," Sehwag added.