IPL 2023: Why Is Shikhar Dhawan Not Playing For PBKS Vs LSG?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are locking horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Regular captain Shikhar Dhawan was not part of the blockbuster contest as Sam Curran came in for toss with LSG captain KL Rahul. Curran did not reveal Dhawan's comeback date but expressed that he hopes Shikhar will be available for the team soon.

Punjab Kings are hoping to end their two-match losing streak after losing to Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad recently. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are in fine form sitting second in the IPL standings.

"We'll bowl first. Something we haven't done all season so just needed a change up. Also our first toss that we have won this season," said Sam Curran after winning the toss for the Punjab Kings.

"Shikhar picked up an injury last game, don't know how bad it is but hopefully he won't be out long. His absence is huge, we've got two Indian batters coming in and Raza is back in the XI. The conditions looks good," he added.

Curran revealed that Shikhar Dhawan picked up an injury in their previous clash for the Punjab Kings. Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Singh Bhatia were the players added to the PBKS playing 11 in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh.

IPL 2023 LSG vs PBKS Playing 11

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi. (more to follow)