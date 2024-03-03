Over the weekend, Robin Minz, the emerging talent from Jharkhand, encountered a distressing road accident. The 21-year-old cricketer, known for his prowess as a wicketkeeper-batter, had a passion for superbikes that took an unexpected turn when his Kawasaki collided with another motorcycle. According to Robin's father, Francis Minz, the incident occurred on Saturday when Robin lost control of his bike, leading to an unintended collision with another vehicle.

While the front portion of Robin's Kawasaki suffered significant damage, initial reports indicate that the injuries sustained by Robin are not as severe as they could have been, fortunately.

"He lost control when his bike came in contact with another bike. Nothing serious at the moment and he is currently under observation," Minz's father disclosed as per News 18.

Minz had recently come home after playing for Jharkhand in the U23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy quarter-final against Karnataka, where he hit a brilliant 137, but it wasn’t enough as the opposition took a first-innings lead. It is yet to be known if there’s a delay in him joining the Titans’ pre-season camp ahead of IPL 2024.

Minz hails from Shimal village in Jharkhand's Gumla district, while Francis, his father, is a retired army personnel, now works as a security guard at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

Minz is coached by Chanchal Bhattacharya, MS Dhoni's one-time coach, Asif Haque and SP Gautam at Sonnet Cricket Club in Ranchi.

Recently, India batter Shubman Gill, the Gujarat Titans’ skipper, and other national team members met Francis at the airport after the hosts’ registered a five-wicket win over England in the fourth Test.

In a heartening display of solidarity, Shubman Gill, the standout batsman slated to lead Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024, recently took a moment to connect with Francis Xavier Minz, the father of Robin Minz, at Ranchi's Bisra Munda Airport. This spontaneous encounter highlights the camaraderie and support prevalent in the cricketing world, transcending the mere confines of the sport.

Amidst the bustling activity following a captivating Test match against England, Shubman Gill's impromptu meeting with Francis Xavier Minz, a retired Army veteran now employed as a security guard at the airport, infused a sense of warmth into the atmosphere. Gill's sincere recognition of Francis's pivotal role in nurturing his son's aspirations epitomizes the deep bond shared within the cricketing fraternity.