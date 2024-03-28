It was one of the happiest days in office for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) players and owners as they beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in what seemed liked a one-sided affair despite more than 500 runs scored by both teams together in that game. SRH owner Kavya Maran, who has seen many poor days on the field, was a happy girl as she danced her heart out when SRH batter were smashing sixes into the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kavya is one passionate cricket fan and very emotional with her franchise. She, along with her team, worked hard on her making the best squad for IPL 2024 and so far things are clicking.

Kavya and her team have finally cracked the code to win home games it seems. Hyderabad has become one of the high-scoring grounds in this country. Even in the World Cup 2023, you saw high scores. Remember how Pakistan chased 345 runs against Sri Lanka. SRH management built a squad keeping that in mind and look at the playing 11 today: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram. They all hit and hit big.

Indian local talent like Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed can als hit. Mayank Agarwal knows how to provide an aggressive start as well.

MI did not commit a mistake when they thought of chasing at this ground. They were taken aback by the brutal hitting from SRH. In no way, they thought they would be chasing 278 runs to win in 120 balls. They must have come ready for a total around 220. But such was strength of SRH's batting that despite no one scoring a big 100, team went past 250 easily. This shows that majority of their batters are in for, three of whcih played with a strike rate of over 200, and two of them were above 250.

Kavya was ecstatic to see this super show from her team. The win by Sunrisers Eastern Cape has not sunk in yet and she is hoping for a repeat performance here by Hyderabad.

Watch how Kavya celebrated the sixes, fours, wickets taken by her team in Hyderabad on Wednesday night:

Thanks to the win, SRH have jumped to the third spot in the table, registering their first win of the season. They have 2 points and a positive NRR of 0.675. MI have slipped to number with two consecutive losses.