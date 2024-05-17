IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario Of RCB, CSK And LSG After SRH Vs GT Match Gets Washed Out Due To Rain

After the latest IPL 2024 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) got washed out due to rain, Rajasthan Royals also made their qualification to the playoffs confirmed making three spots confirmed out of the four. RCB and CSK will face each other on Saturday and here's how they will hope things fall in place for their qualification to the playoffs.

IPL 2024 Playoff Qualification Scenario Of RCB, CSK, And DC

CSK (14 points, matches played 13, NRR = +0.528)

Chennai's last league fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play a key role in their qualification for the playoffs. Even if they lose, CSK should make sure they don't lose it with a big margin which can hamper their net run rate. However, if RR and SRH lose their last games against KKR and PBKS, CSK can also make it to the second spot on the points table if they have a better NRR and of course the in against RCB. (ALSO READ - IPL 2024 Playoffs Schedule: Match Details, Venues, Date And Timings - All You Need To Know)

RCB (12 points, matches played 13, NRR = +0.387)

RCB have one game left against the Chennai Super Kings and it is a must win for them to keep playoffs qualification hopes alive. Also, they need to win it with a good margin to ensure their NNR doesn't bother them compared to other competitors.

LSG (12 points, matches played 13, NNR = -0.787)

We can surely say the heavy loss against SRH hurt LSG's NRR in a bad way and not they are in an improbable scenario.

Ahead of his side's clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Naman Dhir said they have to play for their pride. (Rift In MI Camp: Rohit Sharma Backed By Indian Players; Hardik Pandya Has Support Of Overseas Contingent, Says Report)

The Mumbai-based franchise stands at the bottom of the IPL 2024 standings with eight points. Hardik Pandya's side displayed a sloppy performance in the 17th season of the tournament and won just four games after playing 13 matches.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Naman Dhir said they want to end the season on high by winning the match against the Lucknow-based franchise. "We have to play for our pride. We want to end the season on a high. We want to win the match," Naman Dhir said.