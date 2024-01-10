IPL 2024 Set To Kick Off On March 22: Report

The cricketing fervour is about to reach its zenith as the Tata IPL 2024 gears up for a riveting start on March 22. In the build-up to this much-anticipated season, challenges stemming from India's general elections, player availability intricacies, and record-breaking auction moments have captured the attention of fans and pundits alike. March 22 is earmarked as the commencement date for IPL 2024, promising an exhilarating season that extends until the end of May, according to Dainik Jagran. However, the scheduling intricacies are heightened by the concurrent general elections. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), led by Secretary Jay Shah, is working closely with government entities, notably Home Minister Amit Shah, to navigate potential challenges and ensure the smooth execution of the tournament.

Key Player Updates

One of the pivotal revelations leading up to the season is the availability status of players. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, a notable figure in the auction, will be absent until the first week of May due to impending family commitments. His absence during March and April poses strategic considerations for potential buyers.

Global Participation and Withdrawals

In the global cricketing landscape, players from England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Ireland have thrown interesting twists into the mix. Rehan Ahmed, the 19-year-old English leg-spin all-rounder, has withdrawn from the auction, citing commitments to an upcoming series in India. Sri Lanka's key white-ball players, including Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera, are set to be available for the entire IPL 2024, adding strength to the league.

Auction Highlights

The IPL 2024 Auction, held on December 19 in Dubai, witnessed historic moments and record-breaking bids. Australian pace duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins secured staggering amounts, setting new benchmarks in IPL history. The domestic talent market also flourished, with players like Sameer Rizvi and Shahrukh Khan fetching lucrative deals.