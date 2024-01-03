India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal currently plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Indian Premier Legaue (IPL). He has played for three teams so far having started his IPL career at Mumbai Indians (MI), decade ago. Chahal played for the longest time in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After years of service for the Bengaluru-based franchise, he was released from the squad in 2022 ahead of the mega auction.

RCB could retain just 3 players ahead of auction and they decided to let Chahal go, their only good leg-spinner. Chahal was not even told about this decision by the franchise, had revealed in a podcast. Fair to say, the relationship between Chahal and RCN did not end on a bright note. Chahal has played two seasons now for Royals and has done well for them.

In a video which is going viral on the internet, Chahal has been heard making fun of RCB's bowling lineup. After releasing the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel which formed the nuclues of a well-settled bowling attack, they bought Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson. The bowling lineup also includes Cameron Green, Mohammed Siraj and Reece Topley. The RCB fans were upset with the team when the likes of Hazlewood, Hasaranga were released and not bought back.

Chahal was asked about his thoughts on RCB's bowling attack during live streaming of a Game, to which he said 'Moye Moye', a song which is used to troll someone. The song 'Moye Moye' is quite popular among Reelsmakers on Instagram.

Watch Yuzvendra Chahal trolling RCB here:

It will be interesting to see how the likes of Fad du Plessis and Virat Kohli, current and former captain of RCB, react to Chahal's reaction. Chahal is a good friend of du Plessis and very close to Kohli. RCB's reaction would also be interesting to see here.

One thing is for sure that Chahal has not forgotten the 'disrespect' he felt after having not received the kind word from the franchise during his time of exit. It is also important to note that Chahal did not mock any RCB player but his comment made in fun was targetted towards the planning of the franchise for the IPL 2024 Auction.