IPL 2021: Ravi Bishnoi's omission from Punjab Kings' line-up leaves THIS ex-India cricketer baffled

Former India seamer and bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad was certainly not happy with Punjab Kings' playing XI for their clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, which the former lost by nine wickets.

Baffled with the team's selection, the 51-year-old took to Twitter and wondered the reason behind Ravi Bishnoi's omission from Punjab's playing XI. In the same tweet, Prasad also lauded SRH for producing a clinical show.

"Unless there is some injury to Ravi Bishnoi who was brilliant last season and I thought could well be the emerging player this season, not playing him is baffling. Hyderabad today very clinical and probably Kane Williamson was the good luck charm they were missing," the former India seamer wrote.

After a brilliant outing with Team India in the U-19 World Cup, young Ravi Bishnoi proved to be a trumpcard for the Punjab franchise in the previous edition held in UAE. Such was his impact that he bowled the most number of dot balls (122) among the Indian spinners in IPL 2020 and went on to pick a total of 12 wickets at an economy of 7.37 from 14 matches.

After Mohammad Shami, Bishnoi had then emerged as the second-highest wicket-taker from the Punjab camp.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally opened their account in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League as the team secured a resounding nine-wicket win against Punjab Kings in Chennai on Wednesday. Although it was an all-round effort by the Hyderabad unit, but it was seamer Khaleel Ahmed who laid the platform for SRH's fine win.