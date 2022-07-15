NewsCricket
IRELAND VS NEW ZEALAND

IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI: Ireland FAIL to make history despite highest-ever ODI score, lose to New Zealand by 1 run

Earlier, courtesy hundred from Martin Guptill, New Zealand had posted a massive total of 360 runs. The next top-scorer for Black Caps was Hency Nicholls who smashed 79 off 54 balls while Glenn Phillips contributed with 47 runs off 30 balls. 

Jul 15, 2022

IRE vs NZ 3rd ODI: Ireland FAIL to make history despite highest-ever ODI score, lose to New Zealand by 1 run

Ireland came teasingly close to writing history in the third ODI vs New Zealand at Dublin on Friday (July 15). Backed by good batting showes by veteran paul Stirling and Harry Tector, Ireland gave a good fight in the chase of 361 but fell short by a small margin os just 1 run. As a result, they have lost the series 3-0.  

Chasing the difficult target of 361, Ireland got off to a terrible start with captain Andrew Bilbirnie gone for a duck after facing 5 balls. Andy McBrine, at No 3, could not do much either as he scored 26 off 20 balls before being dismissed. 

Paul Stirling and Harry Tector's centuries was the reason why Ireland made the target approachable as they struck 120, 108 respectively to keep Ireland in fight for most part of the innings. Lorcan Tucker (14) and George Dockrell continued to fight but in end New Zealand bowlers held their nerves to take the side home. 

