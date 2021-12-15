Isa Guha’s ‘double meaning’ comment leaves BBL commentators stunned, Watch

Former England women’s cricketer Isa Guha has a way with words and can easily hold her own in the commentary box. Guha is part of the expert commentators panel during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 in Australia. She was recently involved in a hilarious conversation with former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist alongside her.

In a discussion about bowling the ‘carrom ball’, Guha’s ‘double meaning’ question left the commentators stunned and cricket fans in split. Speaking about the carrom ball, Guha and Gilchrist’s fellow commentator recalled how a coach picked bowlers with the longest middle-finger as the potential candidate to bowl carom balls.

Watch Isa Guha’s hilarious comment here…

“Spin bowling coaching clinics where the head coach has said, y’all know… You just show me your bowling hand. The guy or kid with longest middle finger was identified as a potential carrom-bowler,” said the commentator after which Guha asked: “How big is yours?”

While the former England cricketer was only referring to the finger, her response was interpreted in a different manner. Even Gilchrist couldn’t hold back his laughter.

As the video went viral, Guha also gave her reaction on Twitter. Guha’s reaction came after England women’s team player Alex Hartley shared the video with caption: “A reasonable question from @isaguha.” In reply, the 36-year-old wrote: “Valid – for carrom ball purposes only…”

Meanwhile, Perth Scorchers continued their winning run in BBL-11 with another impressive win over Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday (December 14). All-rounder Mitchell Marsh made a sensational return for the Scorchers – smashing a 60-ball century, his maiden ton in BBL.

Scorchers went on to maintain an all-win record with a 53-run win over the Hurricanes at the Bellerieve Oval in Hobart.

Live TV