ISL vs QUE PSL 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction, Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators In Rawalpindi, 730PM IST, March 2

In the previous encounter of this series, Rilee Rossouw claimed the Man of the Match title, while Shadab Khan amassed the highest fantasy points of 74 for Islamabad United. Mohammad Wasim led the fantasy points tally for Quetta Gladiators with an impressive 96 match fantasy points. In their recent match against Karachi Kings, Islamabad United secured a resounding 7-wicket victory. Colin Munro emerged as the top fantasy performer for Islamabad United, accumulating a remarkable 116 fantasy points.

Similarly, in Quetta Gladiators' recent clash against Karachi Kings, they triumphed with a 5-wicket win. Abrar Ahmed excelled as the top fantasy player for Quetta Gladiators, amassing 99 fantasy points. (Watch: Sana Javed Disappointed As Shoaib Malik Falters In PSL 2024 Encounter Against Quetta Gladiators)

ISL vs QUE Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Azam Khan

Batters: Jason Roy, Alex Hales and Haider Ali

All-Rounders: Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim

Bowlers: Mohammad Wasim, Abrar Ahmed, Akeal Hosein and Shahab Khan

Captain: Abrar Ahmed

Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2024 Predicted Playing 11

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11 vs Quetta Gladiators: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Jordan Cox, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Ubaid Shah.

Quetta Gladiators Predicted Playing 11 vs Islamabad United: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.