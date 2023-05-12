'It Will Be An Emotional Moment': Virat Kohli On Breaking Sachin Tendulkar's Record Of 49 Tons ODI Tons

Royal Challengers Bangalore and India batter Virat Kohli is sitting on 46 ODI hundreds, at the moment. He needs three more to come at par with legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 to his name in the 50-over format. Kohli is 34 years old and is expected to break this phenomenal record held by Sachin for years, in an year or two. The upcoming ODI World Cup in India provides Virat with ample number of opportunities to break Sachin's record. Not to forget, India play a couple of ODI series and tournaments before the World Cup too, including the Asia Cup, which will be played in ODI format this year.

Virat on breaking Tendulkar's record

Virat admits that breaking Tendulkar's massive record will be an emotional moment for him. "It will be a very emotional moment for me," Kohli was heard saying in 'Let There Be Sport' documentary series which unfolds never-heard-before stories of India's top sporting legends.

'Sports teaches values of life'

The star India batter also spoke of value of sports in life, in the docu series. "Sports teaches you some values of life, discipline and planning. It opens up your side, making you a productive person. No matter which profession you are in, the value of playing sports is immense. Don't make them [students] just play sports, teach them. It is important to teach them small details of what it means to play a sport," Kohli said.

How far is Virat Kohli from Sachin Tendulkar's ODI tally?

Tendulkar played international cricket for 24 years. That's why you need to be a Virat Kohli to even thing about touching his records. Tendulkar's ODI numbers are unreal. He played in 462 ODIs, scoring a staggering 18426 runs in the format. He hit 29 tons and 96 fifties in the process. These runs came at an average of 44.83 and at strike rate of 86.24. Kohli nearing Tendulkar's tally of ODI tons but he may not be able to surpass his aggregate in the format. Tendulkar's longevity in international cricket is what sets him apart. After playing 274 ODIs, Kohli had reached 12,898 runs. But he is 35 and age will caught sooner or later. Kohli's average (57.32) and strike rate (93.63) might be better than Tendulkar but he may not be able to touch any other number other than these.