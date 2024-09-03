‘World-Class Player’: Jason Gillespie Backs This Pakistan Player Amidst Series Against Bangladesh

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie who is currently serving as red-ball coach of Pakistan cricket team said that star batter Babar Azam is very close to getting his best form back. Pakistan’s star batter has been going through a rough patch for a very long time now. The 29-year-old batter has collected only 317 runs from eight Tests at an average of 21.13 with a top score of 41 since 2023.

In the ongoing red ball series against Bangladesh, Babar has amassed only 64 runs at an average of 16. Babar made 31 runs on Day 4 of the second Test in Rawalpindi.

“Babar is a quality player, and he’s got a couple of starts. A bit like quite a few of our players, he hasn’t been able to convert starts. But Babar is a world-class player he’s very close, I feel it. I am really confident that we are going to see Babar scoring big runs very soon. He’s too good a player and looking forward to seeing him doing well,” Gillespie said.

As of now, Babar has gathered 3,962 runs across 54 Tests, averaging 44.51. He has clubbed nine hundreds and 26 fifties. According to ESPNcricinfo, Babar has managed to collect 1,555 runs at home at 62.20. Gillespie also pointed out why star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was rested from the second Test.

“There are obviously a few things we were hoping Shaheen can work on. He’s obviously had a very eventful time in his personal life as well. So, all that are being considered, we want Shaheen Afridi to be at his very best for as much cricket as possible,” Gillespie said.

Earlier, the Men in Green lost the first Test by 10 wickets and are in danger of losing the second Test as well. The Bangla Tigers need only 143 runs to win the game with all their 10 wickets in hand in their second innings.