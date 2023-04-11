EXPLAINED: Why Jofra Archer Is Not Playing In DC vs MI Game In IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians' (MI) star pacer Jofra Archer will not be available in the match against Delhi Capitals in game number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Tuesday. Jofra Archer played in MI's first game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and since then he has missed two matches due to a niggle. Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Mumbai are still searching for their first win of the season while Delhi on the other hand are also winless.

A moment for Yash Dhull to savour _



He makes his IPL debut tonight ____



Go well __#TATAIPL | #DCvMI | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/LkUchSK22y April 11, 2023

After winning the toss Rohit said," We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably takes some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight. We got Riley Meredith in place of Stubbs. The other change is about the impact-player. We will see how it goes. When the chips are down you need the senior players to stand up. Jofra is not available.

Earlier after the match against CSK, MI's head coach Mark Boucher opened up about Archer's injury. "He (Archer) has picked up a little niggle, and we have a fantastic medical team looking after him. He's obviously a massive player for us as well, so hopefully, you know they can pass him fit sometime soon," Boucher said at the post-match press conference.

"We will always look after the player, so if he's not ready to put his hand at play, then we'll look after him as well. But we're following the medical advice from our team at the moment. So yeah, hopefully, he's up for selection pretty soon," he added.

On the other hand, Delhi's captain David Warer revealed that U-19 star Yash Dhull will be making his debut in IPL. "We would have done the same thing. For me, it is about finding the rhythm and as a whole group we gotta work harder and get sharper. We got a forced change, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and we got Yash Dhull in his place of him. Also, Rilee Rossouw makes way for Mustafizur Rahman. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Warner said.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff