NewsCricket
NIROSHAN DICKWELLA

Niroshan Dickwella pulled off an amazing MS Dhoni like stumping dismissing Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Just like MS Dhoni: Niroshan Dickwella's MSD-style stumping to dismiss Imam ul Haq during SL vs PAK 1st Test - WATCH

MS Dhoni is unarguably one of the best wicketkeepers to ever play the game of cricket. His slick and smart skills behind the wicket along with the reflexes he had, always use to set an example to emerging talents. Similarly, Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella did something that reminded the cricket fans around the globe of the former India skipper MS Dhoni in the first Test match between the Lankan Lions and Pakistan at the Galle International Stadium.

Chasing a target of 342 runs, Pakistan started their chase with a strong partnership of 87 runs between Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique. However, Dickwella's smart and cheeky stumping handed Sri Lanka their first wicket.

Checkout the cheeky stumping from Dickwella to dismiss Imam below...

It all happened at fourth day of the match when Ramesh Mendis (off-spinner) was bowling and Sri Lanka were desperate for a wicket. The ball turned wide away from the left-hander and he was not able to touch it. However, after collecting the ball behind the stumps, Dickwella willingly waited for Imam to lift his foot in the air for a moment and then knocked the bails over quickly to dismiss the left-hander.

Abdullah Shafique guided Pakistan to a record-breaking chase of 342 runs at the Galle International Stadium against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (July 20). A talismanic batter in the making for Pakistan, scored 160 runs off 408 balls guiding the Babar Azam-led side to their first Test match victory of the 2-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Interestingly, the 22-year-old did the unthinkable in his 6th Test match for Pakistan.

Niroshan DickwellaMS DhoniSL vs PAK 1st TestSri Lanka vs Pakistan 2022

