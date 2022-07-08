Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday (July 8) as he turned 50. In his post, Yuvraj wrote,"Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. lots of love and best wishes always."

However, after Yuvi's wish to the legendary Indian captain, fans slammed him for not wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday which was on Thursday (July 7), just a day before. Yuvraj tweet for Sourav Ganguly and not posting for MS Dhoni, got the fans angry asking the former India cricketer whether he is jealous or something else.

Checkout the angry reactions below...

Dhoni se q jalte ho bhai — Shailesh Mishra (@MistriRoyal) July 8, 2022

So no post for Dhoni ?? July 8, 2022

No Wish For Dhoni ..why so much hate — M-E-R-A-J () (@Khiladi_Meraj) July 8, 2022

Avoided Dhoni's birthday like a bouncer and pounched on to a leg side full length ball to flick it to fine leg — Unpredictable (@SwarajDebnath2) July 8, 2022

However, Yuvraj Singh did wish the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper with whom he won many trophies. Yuvi and MS were together in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and many more major tournaments. The confusion was created because Yuvraj wished MS Dhoni via his Instagram story and Sourav Ganguly via his official Twitter handle uploading a post.