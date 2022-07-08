NewsCricket
YUVRAJ SINGH

Yuvraj Singh SLAMMED by MS Dhoni fans for no birthday post after he wishes Sourav Ganguly

Yuvi's wish to the legendary Indian captain, fans slammed him for not wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday which was on Thursday (July 7), just a day before

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Yuvraj Singh SLAMMED by MS Dhoni fans for no birthday post after he wishes Sourav Ganguly

Yuvraj Singh led the wishes for former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday (July 8) as he turned 50. In his post, Yuvraj wrote,"Happy Birthday Dada! You’ve been a great friend, an impactful captain and a senior any youngster would want to learn from. Wishing you good health and happiness on your special day. lots of love and best wishes always."

However, after Yuvi's wish to the legendary Indian captain, fans slammed him for not wishing MS Dhoni on his birthday which was on Thursday (July 7), just a day before. Yuvraj tweet for Sourav Ganguly and not posting for MS Dhoni, got the fans angry asking the former India cricketer whether he is jealous or something else.

Checkout the angry reactions below...

However, Yuvraj Singh did wish the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper with whom he won many trophies. Yuvi and MS were together in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup and many more major tournaments. The confusion was created because Yuvraj wished MS Dhoni via his Instagram story and Sourav Ganguly via his official Twitter handle uploading a post.

