Cricket Australia

Justin Langer resigns as Australia coach ahead of Pakistan tour

Justin Langer (Source: Twitter)

Justin Langer has resigned as coach of the Australian men's cricket team, his management company said on Saturday.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team," Dynamic Sports & Entertainment group tweeted.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

Langer's future had appeared uncertain following the long meeting on Friday. He took over the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. His contract was due to expire this year.

Langer presided over a generally successful period, culminating in a 4-0 thrashing of England in the 2021-22 Ashes series after reportedly adopting a more low-key approach at the request of the players. Multiple media outlets reported earlier this week that Langer "reacted angrily" when the prospect of his reapplying for the role was raised during the meeting with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley and high-performance head Ben Oliver.

Cricket Australia denied the characterisation of the report. After a subsequent meeting on Friday, Cricket Australia said that the meeting had involved significant contract discussions.

Meanwhile, Australia are scheduled to host Sri Lanka for five-match T20I series starting from February 11, after which the Aussies will tour Pakistan in March for three Tests, three ODIs, and a T20I. The series will be historic as it will be Australia will be playing in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

