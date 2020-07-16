Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris to miss 3TC Solidarity Cup match on July 18

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada and medium pacer Sisanda Magala have pulled out of Cricket South Africa's first-of-its-kind 3TeamCricket (3TC) competition, Solidarity Cup, due to death of their immediate family members.

Besides them, all-rounder Chris Morris will also miss the inaugral edition of 3TeamCricket. The reason for his unavailibility is not known.

As a result of the trio's absence, former pacer Makhaya Ntini's son Thando Ntini, Bjorn Fortuin and Gerald Coetzee have been named as their replacements, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The 3TeamCricket (3TC) competition, which was initially scheduled to take place on June 27 but was postponed after it failed to get clearance from the government, will mark the resumption of cricket in the country after the game was distrupted due to coronavirus.

The competition, which will now take place on July 18, will see three teams playing in a single match at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

A total of 24 South African cricketers have been split into three teams and they will play in two halves of 18 overs each in one match.

The three teams featuring in the competition include the Eagles led by former South African skipper AB de Villiers, Kingfishers which will now captained by Heinrich Klaasen in Rabada's absence and the Kites captained by current skipper Quinton de Kock.

Each team will get a chance to bat for one innings of 12 overs, which will also be split into two 6-over periods--each of which will be bowled by a different opponent.

The starting positions will be find out by a draw. While each team will rotate from batting to bowling in the first half, the teams will bat in order of highest score in the second half of the match.

The team, who manages to notch up most runs, will clinch gold. Meanwhile, the second and third side will settle for silver and bronze, respectively.