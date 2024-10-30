Kagiso Rabada Surpasses Jasprit Bumrah To Become The Number One Bowler In ICC Test Rankings

South Africa star pacer Kagiso Rabada has surpassed Jasprit Bumrah as he became the number-one bowler in the latest ICC Men's Test Bowlers Rankings. On the back of his impressive run in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, Rabada was able to reach the number one position. He bowled brilliantly in South Africa’s recent victory over Bangladesh in Mirpur as the Proteas outplayed the host side by nine wickets.

Back in January 2018, Rabada held the top spot for the first time and has been a constant name in the top 10 ever since. Hazlewood now holds the second spot, while Bumrah and Ashwin move down to third and fourth, respectively. New Zealand star spinner Mitchell Santner managed to jump 30 places to a new ranking of his career which is 44th overall after scalping 13 wickets in the Pune Test against India.

Earlier, India’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah held the top spot on the back of his brilliant bowling in the recently passed Bangladesh series where he picked up 11 wickets along with Ashwin. But then, the senior duo did not manage to continue their impressive bowling in the ongoing series against New Zealand with only picking up three and six wickets respectively averaging well above 40.

Talking about the ICC batters' ranking, India’s star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made a return to the third spot after his brilliant innings of 77 in just 65 balls in the second Test against New Zealand. Joe Root of England manages to hold the top spot even after a below-average third Test against Pakistan.

The Indian team is set to lock horns with New Zealand in the third Test, starting on November 1. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team lost the series at home for the first time in 12 years.