Kapil Dev: Best standout moments of former Indian skipper's cricket career

The cricket fraternity came across a worrisome news on Friday morning as former Indian skipper and one of the finest allrounders ever Kapil Dev suffered a heart attack. The 62-year-old underwent angioplasty at the Fortis Escort Hospital in New Delhi amd is said to be in a stable condition now.

In an official statement, the hopital confirmed that Dev was admitted to the hospital on the wee hours on Friday morning following a complaint of chest pain. The statement added that the legendary cricketer is currently admitted in ICU and is expected to discharge in next couple of days.(Also Read: Kapil Dev, former Team India skipper, suffers heart attack, hospitalised)

Known for his copybook bowling action, Dev made his international debut for the country in 1978 during a One-Day International (ODI) match against arch-rivals Pakistan at Ayub National Stadium.

The former Indian captain's Test debut came in the same month against the same oppositions at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Pakistan.

Dev notched up 5,248 runs and 434 wickets in 131 matches he played in the longest format of the game for India, while he also amassed 3,783 runs and claimed 253 wickets in 225 ODIs.

Such was Kapil's prowess with both bat and ball that the 'Haryana Hurricane' scored eight centuries and 27 half-centuries in Test cricket besides taking over 400 wickets. He had also broken Richard Hadlee's Test record of 431 wickets.

Let us take a look at some of the best moments of Dev:

# In 1979, Kapil Dev brought up his maiden century in the Test cricket during the fifth match of the series against West Indies at the Feroz Shah Kotal Stadium (now Arun Jaitely Stadium) in the national capital.He reached the three-figure mark off 124 deliveries.

# Kapil Dev became the youngest player to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the longest format of the game in 1980. He reached the landmark at the age of 21 during the sixth Test against arch-rivals Pakistan in Kolkata.

# One of the other memorable moments for Dev came in 1983 when he notched up his best bowling figures in Test cricket.Dev displayed one of the fastest bowling pace in the history of the Test matches duing the third match of West Indies' tour of India to finish with brilliant figures of nine for 83 in the second innings. The figures continue to remain the best by any Indian pace bowler.

# In the same year, Dev led from the front to guide his national side to a 43-run victory over the mighty West Indies at Lord's and to India's maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup trophy. During the final clash, Dev took a running catch to dismiss the dangerous Vivian Richards off Madan Lal's delivery which changed the match and cricket's stature in India.

# In 1981, Dev bagged brilliant figures of five for 28 to propel India to their maiden Test series victory over Australia Down Under in Melbourne. The legendary cricketer impressive performance with the ball came despite having a thigh injury.

# Kapil Dev became the first batsman to hit four consecutive sixes in the Test cricket in 1990. He achieved the mark during the first Test of India's series against England at Lord's. Though India slumped to a massive 274-run defeat at the hands of England in that clash which saw Graham Gooch score 333 and 123 runs in the two innings, Dev (77*) four maximums in a row off Eddie Hemmings' deliveries continue to remain etch in the cricket history.

Dev bid adieu to the game in 1994 as Test cricket's highest wicket-taker.