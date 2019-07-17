Kapil Dev-led panel may be asked to pick India head coach, national selectors

New Delhi: With the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) inviting applications for the posts of Team India`s coaching staff, it has been learnt that the trio of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are favourites to be handed the responsibility of picking the head coach of the men`s team.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI functionary said that while the trio haven`t been officially appointed for the role yet, talks are on.

"They haven`t been handed any official appointment yet, talks are on, so too early to comment on the matter," the functionary said.

One of the three in fray also said that no official communication had come in yet. "I can only confirm my position once the process is complete and I have an official letter of appointment," the former cricketer said.

Live TV

Interestingly, the trio had appointed W.V. Raman as the women`s coach after the official Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) - comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S Laxman - had sought more time and clarity in the aftermath of the women`s World T20 fiasco. BCCI`s Ethics Officer D.K. Jain is currently looking into the process followed in the appointment after CoA co-member Diana Edulji cried foul.

While the ad-hoc CAC will appoint the head coach, all other support staff appointments will be done by CEO Rahul Johri, as per the newly registered constitution of the BCCI.

As per the invitation for the posts, the appointment of the coaching staff shall be from the period September 5 to November 24, 2021, while the appointment of the administrative manager shall be for a one-year period.